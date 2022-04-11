Enigma Market Cap Reaches $431,096.59 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Enigma has a total market cap of $431,096.59 and $214,310.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00254732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00640333 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

