MAP Protocol Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $605,817.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.91 or 0.07460873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.52 or 0.99772346 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.