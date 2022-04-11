Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00259209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,961,151 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.