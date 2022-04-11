Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $13.36 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.32% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 54,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,336. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

