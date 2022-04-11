Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.08. 87,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,413. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

