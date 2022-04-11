Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,784. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

