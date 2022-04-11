Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $228.60. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 191.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $145.64 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

