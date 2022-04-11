Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,518 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. 138,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

