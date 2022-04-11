Smith Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.52. 2,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

