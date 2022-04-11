Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,178. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

