Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 204,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

