KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

