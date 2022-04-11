Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. 137,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,282. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

