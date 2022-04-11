Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Moody’s by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO traded down $7.15 on Monday, hitting $335.54. 20,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day moving average of $360.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

