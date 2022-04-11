3,402 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.54. 32,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,793. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $242.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

