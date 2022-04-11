Brokerages Expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,330. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

