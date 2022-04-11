Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,444. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

