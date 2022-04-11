Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €4.00 ($4.40) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($4.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.33).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.