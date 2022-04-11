Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,750,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 7,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

