Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

ORCL traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. 198,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,783. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

