Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,722 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Chubb by 3,919.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.03. 31,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

