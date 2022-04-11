Sigma Planning Corp Has $16.62 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,353,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.60. 298,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

