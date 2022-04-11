Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,748 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 835,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375,117. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

