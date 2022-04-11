Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €810.00 ($890.11) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €778.42 ($855.40).

KER traded up €2.90 ($3.19) on Monday, reaching €551.30 ($605.82). The stock had a trading volume of 126,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €604.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €649.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

