Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €39.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.86) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($89.01) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €1.85 ($2.03) on Monday, reaching €39.91 ($43.86). 1,046,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.52. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

