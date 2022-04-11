The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 7,300” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,300 ($95.74) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,795.38 ($76.01).

LON RIO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,139 ($80.51). 2,498,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,750.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The firm has a market cap of £99.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

