Smith Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,805. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

