Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 995,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

