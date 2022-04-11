Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,005,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $9.28 on Monday, hitting $329.64. 60,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

