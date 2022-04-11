Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.76. 4,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.56.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.