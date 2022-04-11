Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 115,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

