Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $47,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.06. 314,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,489,293. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

