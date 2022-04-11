Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

