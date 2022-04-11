Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,031,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.17. 175,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,546. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

