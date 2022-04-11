Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0927 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00213461 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

