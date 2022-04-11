CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 692,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306,197 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. CureVac has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $130.48.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

