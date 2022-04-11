Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

