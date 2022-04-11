Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.20 during trading hours on Monday. 72,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,455. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

