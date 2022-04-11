Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 163 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

