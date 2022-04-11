Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.48. 5,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,332. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

