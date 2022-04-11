Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22,501 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 62,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.37. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

