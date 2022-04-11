SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 418.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. 180,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.