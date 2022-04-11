Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $35.58. 31,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,281. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

