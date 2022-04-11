Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

