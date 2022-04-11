Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Cut by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.15. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,200. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5,093.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

