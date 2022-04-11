Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 280 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 672,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 510,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

