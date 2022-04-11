920 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 920 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,283,469. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

