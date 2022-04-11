Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.28. 79,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

