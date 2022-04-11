Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $53.71. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

