Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

ALB stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,654. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 191.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $145.64 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.